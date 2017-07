Taleship is writing modernized and made fun. It gives you and your friends a blank canvas to write together. You take turns writing with another player, and eventually a story forms. It's that simple.

It's quick

Nowadays, people don't have the time to sit down, unwind, and write. Taleship changes that. It's quick enough to do while waiting for a bus.

It's really fun

Using Taleship is exciting; it's very unpredictable, so you'll never truly know what a story will turn into. You never know what the other user will write next; and that's what makes it fun.

It's free

Taleship is fully free of cost. We just want to unite as many people around the world through the fun of writing.